11/20/15
10:05 AM
Millihelen Is Dead, Long Live Millihelen

Jane Marie
From the day we started this here “beauty” blog, it’s felt like we’re getting away with something. Here was a site where old people and ugly people and fat people and jerks could talk about fashion and beauty however we liked, and as if our opinions mattered. We also never took bribes, never did product placements,

11/17/15
5:10 PM
Gifts for Somebody You Just Started Seeing

Jane Marie
So you’ve just started dating (boning) a new person and you’re not sure where it’s going and no one seems super invested but at the same time you’re not complete jerks who would pretend the holidays aren’t happening just to prove who is being chiller. Here’s what to get each other!

11/17/15
1:55 PM
Hollis' 24-Hour Product Diary: On the Road

Hollis
I’m a touring musician, and as such, the two things that stress me out the most day-of shows—besides the inevitable gaggle of friends asking to be put on the guest list—are what I’m wearing and what my face looks like. When it comes to beauty, I’m low- to no-maintenance; a result of my strict parents who forbade me

11/16/15
3:55 PM
Gifts for Your Boss

Jane Marie
Holiday gifts for your boss are the grown up equivalent of an apple for the teacher: they’re mainly a token of appreciation (ha!), so don’t worry about spending a lot. If you like your boss/job, you want the gift to be memorable, but not too personal; useful (so they are forced to think of you whenever they pick the

11/13/15
1:05 PM
Here's the Best White Eyeliner

Jane Marie
One of the greatest joys in life is finding a four-dollar product in the drug store that puts higher end versions to shame. Just kidding, it’s becoming a mother. Just kidding, it’s fucking a rapper. Just kidding, it’s making enough money to buy a vacation home and then going there for extended periods of time, alone.

11/11/15
11:05 AM
Madeleine's 24-Hour Product Diary: Am I Doing This Right?

Madeleine Davies
A couple of weeks ago, while stuck in a stalled subway car, I tried to entertain myself by tallying up the total amount of money I’ve spent having my hair dyed. “Considering that I’ve been coloring my hair once every 2-4 months since I was 17...” Here I stopped. The cost is too depressing and what I learned in that

11/10/15
2:05 PM
Thriftin' in Memphis

Emily Panic
Greetings, devoted Thriftees! I’m back with another round of my Nobel Prize winning Thrift Diaries: Hip Hop edition! Just kidding, but I did go on the road with (my male companion) El-P (Jaime), and Killer Mike—aka Rap super-duo Run the Jewels—for one week and throughout five different cities. I hung out, ate a lot of

11/9/15
12:20 PM
Who Is The Most Beautiful Woman of All Time?

Jane Marie
Beauty truly is in the eye of the beholder, unless the beholder is blind, in which case it would be in the hands or ears or nose or possibly (hopefully) mouth. Yum. Point being: we all have different opinions about this stuff and it’s so true that there’s a boring cliche about it with which to open blog posts. Some

11/6/15
1:05 PM
Here's the Best Multi-Purpose Eyeshadow Brush

Jane Marie
First things first: yes, this brush is $25. BUT! I’ve had mine for years now. Like, oh god, if I really think about it, maybe over five years? And I use it a ton and wash it as often as it occurs to me, so it holds up. It is MAC’s number 217 Blending Brush and it is my very favorite brush.

11/4/15
11:05 AM
The Thrift That Keeps on Thrifting

Emily Panic
Greetings devoted Thriftee’s! I’m back with another round of Thrift Diaries. I just went on the road with my male companion, El-P (Jaime), and Killer Mike, aka Rap Super-Duo Run the Jewels, for one week to five different cities. I hung out, ate a lot of good food, talked a lot of shit and thrifted. Join me, won’t you?

11/3/15
11:05 AM
Eyeliner and Liner Notes: The 1960s

Alex Nursall
As we’ve worked through the last several decades of makeup trends in North America and Western Europe, you may have noticed that – aside from a few minor changes – the 1930s through to the 1950s were basically same verse, same as the first as far as the looks go. I could’ve basically just written an article that said,

